Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,147,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,495,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

