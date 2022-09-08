Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1,121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,078 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.6 %

MOS stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

