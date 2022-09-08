Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,868,000 after buying an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Teladoc Health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 872,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,092,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

