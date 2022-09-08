Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $410,670,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $73,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $75,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

