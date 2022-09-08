Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,334 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

