Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after buying an additional 416,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 9.4 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.