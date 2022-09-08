Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.67 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

