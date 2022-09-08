Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

