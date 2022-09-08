Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.49 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

NYSE ROK opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

