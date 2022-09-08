Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DocuSign by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

DocuSign stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $294.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

