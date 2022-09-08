Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 319,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

