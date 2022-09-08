Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Several brokerages have commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

