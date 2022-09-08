Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

