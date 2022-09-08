Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,417 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE RCL opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

