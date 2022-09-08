Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,717 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

