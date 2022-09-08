Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

