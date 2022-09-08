Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,183 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

