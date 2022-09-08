Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,555 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.