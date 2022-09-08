Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,866 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

