Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,286 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $53,709,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,697,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NTAP stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

