Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0026 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,385.74 and $79.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

