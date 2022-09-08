Vulkania (VLK) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Vulkania has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Vulkania coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $11,556.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
