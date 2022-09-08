W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

