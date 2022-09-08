Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

