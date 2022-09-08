Wall Street Games Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $663,177.58 and $255,483.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
Wall Street Games Coin Profile
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
