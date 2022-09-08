Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.05 or 0.08453487 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,803,505 coins and its circulating supply is 80,828,293 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

