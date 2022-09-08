Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033561 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.