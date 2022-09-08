Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 5.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 20,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,756,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Insider Activity

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 141,434 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

