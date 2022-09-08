Warp Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.10 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $77,749.70 and $5.10 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.63 or 0.00086586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

