Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $144.46 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

