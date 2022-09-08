Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

