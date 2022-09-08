Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Waterdrop Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

