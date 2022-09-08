Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $329,836.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,700.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

