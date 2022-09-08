WAX Price Tops $0.0914 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $197.19 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00075842 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,927,764,232 coins and its circulating supply is 2,157,986,077 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.