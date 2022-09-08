WaykiChain Price Up 2.8% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $340,156.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

