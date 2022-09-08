Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

