WebDollar Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $83,179.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00174477 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,813,371 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
