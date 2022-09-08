Weber (NYSE:WEBR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at UBS Group

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 52.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

