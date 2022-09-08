Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $3.00. The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.09. 6,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,144,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Weber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

