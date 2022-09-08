WEMIX Market Cap Hits $243.22 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $243.22 million and $13.84 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00010283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

