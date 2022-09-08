WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

WESCO International stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

