West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $298.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

