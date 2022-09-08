Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 9,439 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.