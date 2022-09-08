Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 2,285 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

