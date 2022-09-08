Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 4,934 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $33,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

