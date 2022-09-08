Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 46,234 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

