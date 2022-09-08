Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.