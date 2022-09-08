Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

