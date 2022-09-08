Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MSCI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 63.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $474.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

