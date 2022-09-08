Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.70.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.